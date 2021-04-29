Usman Ranked Number One MMA Pound-For-Pound Fighter

Nigeria’s UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has risen to number one in the ESPN pound-for-pound men’s MMA rankings.

Usman retained his title with a knockout win against Jorge Masvidal on Saturday, his 18th consecutive victory and fourth title defense.

He takes over the number one spot from Jon Jones, whose stay was brief.

Jones, a former light heavyweight champ, who vacated his title in August in order to fight at heavyweight, had moved up to top spot in March after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jones (26-1, 1 NC) had been a longtime number one prior to Nurmagomedov taking over.

Also Read: Ronaldo’s Rape Accuser Demands £56million In Damages

Now he has been surpassed again, and at the same time his career is in limbo, as he has been unable to come to terms with the UFC on a fight against heavyweight titlist Francis Ngannou.

Usman has been steadily rising. He moved from fourth to second in the March rankings, then grabbed the top spot on the…