Winterburn X-Rays ‘Inconsistent Arsenal’ Ahead Europa Clash Vs Villarreal

As Arsenal prepare to face former Manager Unai Emery and his Villareal

side in the semi-finals of the Europa League this evening at the Estadio de le Ceramica, their former left-back, Nigel Winterburn is weary of how big a part injury to the Arsenal squad could have on the outcome of the result, but remains hopeful for The Gunners’ Europa League chances.

“I’m slightly concerned by our injury list at the moment but if we perform like we did in Prague then we have a great opportunity to be in a European final, Winterburn told Bookmakers.co.uk in an exclusive interview.

“Obviously, you come up against the stronger teams the further you go into a competition and that level of performance has to be consistent over two legs, you can’t let it drop.

“We got away with it in the last round with our first leg performance, which was flat, but we’re going to have to be somewhere closer to the level we showed in the second leg for most of the semi-final tie.

“In Unai Emery,…