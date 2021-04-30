CACC: My Goal Against Orlando Pirates Best Ever

Enyimba midfielder Cyril Olisema says the goal he scored against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Confederations Cup remains the best goal he has ever scored.

With the score goalless five minutes into injury time, Enyimba was trailing the group on seven points, and with Algeria’s ES Setif leading at home 1-0 to Libya’s Ahly Benghazi at the same time, it was Pirates and Setif who are in the quarterfinals.

But Olisema scored a priceless goal that won Enyimba the game, and shifted his side from the group’s bottom to top, as they leveled Pirates on nine points but with a better head-to-head record on away goals rule. Setif tally stopped at eight to leave the tournament with broken hearts.

Reacting to the goal he scored, Olisema in a chat with an online Newspaper, stated that nothing can be compared to the goal he scored against Orlando Pirates.

“It’s definitely the best goal of my career. The whole country was looking forward to Enyimba to produce magic and keep the continental flag…