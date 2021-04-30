CAFCC Quarter/Final Draw: Enyimba To Face Egyptian Club Pyramids FC

Enyimba will face Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, Completesports.com reports.

The draw ceremony for the knockout stage of the competition took place in Cairo on Friday afternoon.

Enyimba will travel away for the first leg which is scheduled for Sunday, May 16, while the reverse fixture will take place a week later in Aba.

The two-time African champions finished top of Group A following a nervy 1-0 win against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.

Cyril Olisema netted the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

Should they progress into the last-four, they will face either Raja Casablanca of Morocco or Orlando Pirates.

The Aba giants are looking to make his history as the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…