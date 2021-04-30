Chelsea Preparing Bid To Re-sign Lukaku

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid to re-sign in-form striker Romelu Lukaku which would see the Blues smash their current transfer record.

Lukaku made just 15 appearances in a three-year spell for Chelsea, before permanently leaving for Everton in 2014.

He has gone on to become one of the world’s most clinical forwards with 44 goals in 68 Serie A matches since leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan.

And according to The Sun, Lukaku is one of Thomas Tuchel’s top transfer targets this summer with Chelsea giving up in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Bundesliga giants value Haaland at around £150m and have publicly expressed their desire to keep him for the 2021/22 campaign, while Manchester City are viewed as his most likely destination if the Norwegian sensation does move on.

Also Read: Saka Rues Arsenal’s Poor Start Against Villarreal

Tottenham star Harry Kane is also thought to be out of reach due to his deep-running connection…