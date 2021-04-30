Corporate Statement On The New Board Constitution

We refer to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) pronouncement on the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Further to the press conference held by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the Boards of FBN Holdings Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Limited were dissolved and reconstituted, pursuant to its power under Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited is now comprised as follows:

Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale – Chairman Mrs. Tokunbo Martins Mr. Uche Nwokedi Mr. Adekunle Sonola Ms. Isioma Ogodazi Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose Mr. Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo Dr. Adesola Adeduntan FCA – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Mr. Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director Dr. Remi Oni – Executive Director Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director

