Corporate Statement On The New Board Constitution

We refer to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) pronouncement on the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.
Further to the press conference held by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the Boards of FBN Holdings Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Limited were dissolved and reconstituted, pursuant to its power under Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.
The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited is now comprised as follows:
- Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale – Chairman
- Mrs. Tokunbo Martins
- Mr. Uche Nwokedi
- Mr. Adekunle Sonola
- Ms. Isioma Ogodazi
- Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose
- Mr. Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo
- Dr. Adesola Adeduntan FCA – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer
- Mr. Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director
- Dr. Remi Oni – Executive Director
- Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director
Related: FirstBank Promotes Diaspora Remittances, Rewards Customers With Extra N5…
Source: Complete Sports