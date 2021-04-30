‘Don’t Go Back To Pep Guardiola’s Man City’

Manu Garba, the coach who led Kelechi Iheanacho and mates to win the FIFA Under-17 world cup in 2013 with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets has advised the in form Leicester City striker not to return to his former club Manchester City on transfer,Completesports.com reports.

Garba’s advise stems from speculation that Manchester City intends to trigger the buy back clause in Kelechi’s contract when they sold him to his current club three seasons ago.

“Kelechi should reject Man City and continue his development in Leicester City under coach Brendan Rogers who revived his career. I doubt if Pep Guadiola will give him the kind of playing time he is enjoying under Rogers, if he makes the switch back to Etihad,” Garba said in an exclusive interview with Completesports.com.

“I am not surprised by his scintillating form which has seen him win the EPL player of the month award and notched 14 goals for the third placed Leicester and reached the FA Cup final. I have always believed…