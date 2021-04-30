Ekeji Hails Dissolution of Sports Federations

Former Nigeria international and retired Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Patrick Ekeji has hailed the dissolution of the National Sports Federations by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The Sports Federations were dissolved Friday by the Sports Minister and caretaker committees set up to oversee their affairs until after the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for late July and early August.

Nigerians have been divided over the constitutionality of the action of the Sports Minister but Ekeji says the controversy is needless because of the extant laws that guide the federations.

Also Read: Chelsea Preparing Bid To Re-sign Lukaku

“In so far as the terminal locus of sports federations remain the way they presently are, other than the Nigeria Football Federation, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is at liberty to dissolve boards any time from the expiration of the tenure that ushered them in. No more no…