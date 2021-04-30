Handball Premier League To Commence October 8

The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has announced that the kick-off date and venue of the fourth edition of the Premier League.

A statement by the Federation noted that the event would commence on October 8 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It added that the National Under 12/15 Handball Championship would take place from August 20 to 29 in Sokoto State.

The Federation also announced that the National Division One League would take place from July 9 to 17 2021 in Benin City, Edo State.

The National Division One League is the platform where teams compete to gain promotion to the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League.

According to the statement, the teams who were relegated in the 2020 Handball Premier League are not eligible to participate in the Division One League.

Players who participated in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020 would also not be allowed to feature in the National Division One League.

The league, since its…