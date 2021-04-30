Iheanacho Bags Sixth Assist As Leicester Slip Up In Top-Four Race

Kelechi Iheanacho provided his sixth assist of the season as 10-man Southampton held Leicester to a 1-1 draw and frustrate the Foxes in their push to clinch a top-four finish, Completesports.com reports.

The in-form Iheanacho made amends by assisting Johnny Evans for Leicester’s equaliser, after he gave away the penalty which James Ward-Prowse converted to give Southampton the lead.

Also in action for Leicester was Iheanacho’s compatriot Wilfred Ndidi who featured for 90 minutes.

Jannick Vestergaard was sent off after just 10 minutes when his tackle on Jamie Vardy was deemed to have denied the Leicester striker a goal-scoring opportunity.

That decision set the game’s pattern with Leicester probing while Southampton defended deep, but it was the Saints who took the lead in the 61st minute.

Ward-Prowse scored from the penalty spot after Iheanacho had blocked Stuart Armstrong’s…