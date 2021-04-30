I’m Not Desperate To Play For Super Eagles

Crotone forward Simy Nwankwo says it will be great to play for the Super Eagles again but he is not desperate to see that happen, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo was a surprise call-up to the Nigeria 2018 World Cup squad but has since been overlooked by head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 28-year-old has scored 19 goals in the Serie A this season.

Despite his impressive performances for Crotone Rohr, has indicated that the forward is not part of his plans at the moment, something the player says does not worry him.

“I won’t say I am bothered about the Super Eagles. As a Nigerian I am a fan of the national team, we are all born to be fans of the Super Eagles,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“I share the same dream and ambition of every young footballer to one day represent the country. But it’s not in my hands, it’s not something I can control.

“I focus on the only thing that I can control,…