Infinix Launches Hot 10T Ultimate Smartphone Entertainment Experience

Infinix today unveiled the all-new Hot 10T Series the highly anticipated gaming and entertainment smartphone addition to the Hot 10 portfolio. The Infinix Hot 10T sets a new standard for power, innovation and style by combining sophisticated processing technologies with long-lasting battery performance, a triple camera with Super Nightscape imaging and an ultra-smooth display, encased in a stunning design inspired by nature.

The Hot 10T Series features Infinix’s powerful Dar-link optimization engine software, which improves graphic display and touchscreen sensitivity with self-learning AI algorithm capabilities that minimize lag time. With more than 2.7 billion mobile gamers expected by 2023, the Hot 10T smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset to meet the increasing demand for enhanced gaming experiences.

“When designing the Hot 10T Series, our goal was to set standards for mobile entertainment,” said [Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director] of Infinix….