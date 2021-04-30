Ola Aina Keen On Chelsea Reunion

Ola Aina is looking forward to Saturday’s Premier League clash against his former employers Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge, reports Completesports.com.

Aina spent more than one decade at Chelsea before pitching tent with Italian club Torino.

The versatile defender will face his former club for the second time this season and is eager to help the Cottagers pick maximum points in the game.

“It’s going to be a tough game, a very tough game,” Aina told the club website.

“I came through the ranks there so I know a lot of people, a lot of coaches.

“It’s going to be a special game for me, but nevertheless the team’s going there to do a job, and hopefully we can.



“I had great memories at Chelsea because I was there from when I was a kid to a young man, some good memories with the first team as well, being with that Premier League winning squad in 2016/17.

“I get excited for every…