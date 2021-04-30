Olise Voted Championship Young Player Of The Season, Makes Team Of The Season

Michael Olise has been announced as winner of the EA Sports Young Player of the Season award, and has also been named as part of the Championship Team of the Season at this year’s EFL Awards ceremony.

Olise, 19, pipped fellow youngsters Harvey Elliott and Max Aarons to the award – which sees him go into the history books as part of an impressive list of past winners.

Olise has been a hugely influential creative outlet for Veljko Paunovic’s side this season, playing his part in 42 of 44 league games to date.

The French youth international has racked up an impressive six goals and ten assists with two games left of the current campaign.

The shortlists for the awards ceremony were revealed earlier in the week, and the ceremony itself was broadcast on Thursday evening.

The attacking midfielder kicked off his season with a first professional goal when he volleyed home during a 2-0…