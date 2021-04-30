Premier League: Matchday 34 Preview & Predictions

The 2020/21 Premier League season is heading into the final few weeks with issues to resolve at both ends of the table. Check out our preview and predictions for the latest round of matches.

Southampton vs Leicester City

Leicester City kept up their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday.

The result left the Foxes third in the standings, seven points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United with five games remaining.

With Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur amongst their final fixtures, Leicester will be desperate to take something from St Mary’s.

The home side were narrowly defeated by Leicester in the semi-final of the FA Cup and a similar outcome is on the cards in their latest meeting.

Prediction: 0-1

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

While the chasing pack battle to finish in the top four, Manchester City need just a couple of victories to confirm their status as Premier League…