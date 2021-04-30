Premier League Overtakes Laliga As Europe’s Best League

The English Premier League has become the number one ranked league in Europe thanks to Manchester United’s 6-2 victory over Roma in Thursday’s Europa League first-leg, Daily Mail reports.

United’s Europa League glory has seen the Premier League lead the UEFA rankings for the first time in nine years, pushing LaLiga down into second place.

As it stands, England and the Premier League have a coefficient score of 98.997 after the nation’s success in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are leading the way in the Champions League, while Manchester United and Arsenal are very much in the Europa League.

With two Premier League clubs in both the semi-finals of the Champions League and Europa League – the English top-flight has officially outperformed LaLiga in three of the last five seasons.

Despite still having both Real Madrid and Villarreal in…