Ronaldo’s Rape Accuser Demands £56million In Damages

Newly released court documents disclosed the amount Kathryn Mayorga is seeking after accusing the footballer of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room after meeting on a night out in 2009.

The former model wants £18m for “past pain and suffering”, £18m for “future pain and suffering” and £18m in punitive damages.

The 37-year-old’s expenses rack up to £1.4m with legal fees of £1.1m giving a total of £56.5m, which is two years of the Juventus star’s salary.

Ronaldo, 36, ­vigorously denies Mayorga’s claims of rape.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” the Portuguese striker said in 2019.

In 2010 she accepted $375,000 (£270,000) as part of an out-of-court non-disclosure settlement. But three years ago, Mayorga…