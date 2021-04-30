Ronaldo’s Rape Accuser Demands £56million In Damages

Newly released court documents disclosed the amount Kathryn Mayorga is seeking after accusing the footballer of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room after meeting on a night out in 2009.
The former model wants £18m for “past pain and suffering”, £18m for “future pain and suffering” and £18m in punitive damages.
The 37-year-old’s expenses rack up to £1.4m with legal fees of £1.1m giving a total of £56.5m, which is two years of the Juventus star’s salary.
Ronaldo, 36, vigorously denies Mayorga’s claims of rape.
“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” the Portuguese striker said in 2019.
In 2010 she accepted $375,000 (£270,000) as part of an out-of-court non-disclosure settlement. But three years ago, Mayorga…
Source: Complete Sports