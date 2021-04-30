Solskjaer Provides Update On Cavani Future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will keep trying to persuade Edinson Cavani to stay after the veteran’s man-of-the-match display against Roma put Manchester United on the brink of the Europa League final.

Having fallen at the semi-final stage of various competitions on four occasions over the last two seasons, the Red Devils took a giant stride towards the Gdansk showpiece by winning a 6-2 thriller on Thursday evening.

Roma had gone into half-time of the first leg ahead after Bruno Fernandes’ fine opener was cancelled out by a Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty, before ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko bundled them into the lead.

But Cavani fired home a stunning leveller early in the second half, before tapping home from close range.

The 34-year-old was then taken down for the penalty scored by Fernandes and, after Paul Pogba headed home, provided a superb pass for substitute Mason Greenwood to make it six.

“We want to go through, of course,” Solskjaer said. “Good reaction at…