Sports Minister Dissolves Sports Federations, Sets Up Caretaker Committee

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic Sports Federations, with effect from today (Friday), April 30, 2021.

The development comes barely a day after the rift between the ministry and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) cost the country its spots at the world athletics (WA) relays billed for Poland on May 1-2.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister stated that the move is in line with the Olympic Charter, which stipulates a four-year tenure for all Sports Federations Boards.

The minister noted that a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably well within the last four years while many others have been bogged down by unnecessary bickerings and divisions among the board members.

The statement reads: “The tenure of the National Olympic Sports Federations in Nigeria have come to an end. There is a need for a transition from the old Boards to the new ones,” the…