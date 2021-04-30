UEFA Includes Chukwueze In Europa League Team Of The Week 

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze has been included in the UEFA Europa League Team of the Week, after the conclusion of the semi-finals first-legs on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

UEFA made this known on their official website, uefa.com, on Friday.

Chukwueze’s inclusion came as a result of his impressive showing in Villarreal’s 2-1 home win against Arsenal.

He marked his superb display with an assist for Villarreal’s opening goal scored by Manu Tigueros.

Among notable names who also made the cut are Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Arsenal duo Nicolas Pepe and Bernd Leno and also Roma striker Edin Džeko among others.

The Team of the Week is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.

It is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

The reverse fixtures for the Europa League…