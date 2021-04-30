Usman Pockets N584.2m In Masvidal’s UFC Fight

Nigerian Nightmare, Kamaru Usman banked £1.1million, about N584.2 million for his stunning knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 on Saturday night.

The welterweight champion was the best-paid fighter on the card, which exceeded all expectations in front of 15,000 fans in Florida.

Usman stole the show with his spectacular finish and has been paid handsomely for his work with the breakdown of fighter pay for the event now revealed.

In a report by Daily Mail, Usman cashed in with £538,000 to show up, £459,000 pay-per-view bonus, a £43,000 sponsorship bonus and a well deserved £35,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

It is the biggest pay day of his career so far and the champion benefited from the fact that Masvidal is also a huge draw for fans.

The bump was a significant one for Usman, who earned £458,000 in total from his first win over Masvidal on Fight Island last year.

‘Gamebred’ was gracious in defeat and earned £358,000 to show, £186,000 in pay-per-view money and a…