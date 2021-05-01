Conte Wary Of Dangerous Simy Nwankwo

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has warned his players to be wary of red-hot Crotone forward Simy Nwankwo ahead of Saturday’s (today) Serie A clash between both teams, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo has scored 15 goals in 19 Serie A appearances since the start of the year which is only bettered by Robert Lewandowski (19 goals in 14 games), Lionel Messi (19 goals in 17) and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva (16 goals in 17) in Europe’s top five leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France).



The Nerazzurri can win the Serie A title this weekend if they beat Crotone at home on Saturday and Atalanta fail to win their own match away at Sassuolo on Sunday.

“My players know we’ll have to play like Inter come Saturday. If we go there thinking we can take the game lightly, we will be in for a nasty surprise,” Conte said at a press conference.

“We respect Crotone and what they are…