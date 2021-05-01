Coutinho Set To Become Teammate With Iwobi At Everton 

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is set to become teammates with Alex Iwobi as the Brazilian will join Everton this summer in a £35million deal, The Sun exclusively reports.

Everton are so confident of the playmaker returning to Merseyside, they are already house-hunting for him.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti wants Coutinho to form a South American dream team with Colombian James Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old has had a miserable time since leaving Anfield for Spain for £145m.

Barca tried to sell him 18 months later but he ended up on loan at Bayern Munich.

He won the treble in Germany but was hit by injuries that cost him a permanent move to the Bundesliga.

He then made 14 appearances on his return to the Nou Camp, but has not played since late December thanks to a knee injury.

He had surgery at the start of this month and will not play again this season.

Everton want to be sure he…