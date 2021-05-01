Enyimba Hope For Easy Quarter Final Draws Today

Enyimba FC will be hoping to get an easy draw ahead of today’s CAF Confederations Cup quarter-final draws.

Cyril Olisema’s late goal in the added time of the second half gave Enyimba a 1-0 victory against Orlando Pirates at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

The win ensured Enyimba upstaged the South African side at the top of the Group A table to advance as group winners on head-to-head advantage.

Enyimba had lost 1-2 to Orlando Pirates when they met on Match Day 2 of the competition, but Wednesday’s 1-0 win was enough advantage for the Aba side. Both sides had finished on nine points each after six matches, but head-to-head calculation came in to separate both sides.

Enyimba who finished as group winners will face one of Coton sports of Cameroon, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, and Pyramids of Egypt who finished second in Group B, C, and D respectively.

With the draws set to hold today, Enyimba midfielder, Austin Oladapo has revealed that they hope for an easy draw in order to…