Eze’s Versatility Is Awesome -Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has commended Ebere Ee for his versatility in the team.

The England U21 international, who is still under the radar of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to represent Nigeria, has dazzled fans with his skills, speed, and ability to carve out opportunities for his teammates.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding since he moved to Selhurst Park on a five-year deal from Queens Park Rangers in August.

He has a tally of three goals after 20 league appearances for Roy Hodgson’s side this season.

However, Hodgson, during Friday’s press conference showered encomium on Eze for adapting into any position that has been saddled to him.

“He’s a very talented ball player, a very good offensive midfielder. We’re trying to encourage him to be a good all-round midfield player.

“I don’t think it’s a problem playing him in a position slightly in-field because that’s where he spent a lot of his time for Queens Park Rangers. He even spent a lot of time…