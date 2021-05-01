Havertz Double For Chelsea Pushes Fulham Further Into Relegation Zone

Kai Havertz netted in each half as Chelsea secured a 2-0 home win against Fulham which pushes Ola Aina and his teammates further into the drop zone.

Aina was on hand to face his former club Chelsea while Josh Maja was also in action for relegation threatened Fulham.

Also on parade for Fulham were Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Havertz broke the deadlock in the 10th minute before doubling Chelsea’s lead in the 49th minute.

Chelsea maintain fourth position on 61 points just two points behind third-placed Leicester.

For Fulham they remain in the drop zone in 18th spot on 27 points and nine points adrift safety.

Chelsea will hope to continue their impressive form when they host Real Madrid in next week’s Champions League semi-finals second-leg.

By James Agberebi

