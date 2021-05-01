I’m Not Poor And Homeless

Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue has debunked reports circulating in the media that he’s currently living in abject poverty.

Recall that in 2017, the Ivorian was involved in a legal battle with his former wife, Aurelie, where he ended up losing some of his assets.

Eboue, who is now retired from football, made 79 appearances for Ivory Coast, scoring three goals, and played at two World Cups (2006 and 2010) and five Africa Cup of Nations.

At club level, he spent eight seasons at Arsenal after arriving from Belgian side Beveren in 2004, before moving to Turkey in 2011, where he won three Turkish Super Lig titles and five domestic trophies with Galatasaray.

However, Eboue, who was unhappy with a report published in UK Mirror that he was poor and homeless, said that he may have been misunderstood.

“When [people] say Emmanuel Eboue lost everything, it’s not nice. Because I had a divorce [case] and they [court] said my wife won, they gave her all my properties – my two houses,…