Joshua Claims He Chose Not To Stop Andy Ruiz Jr To Prove A Point

Anthony Joshua has claimed that he purposefully went the full 12 rounds in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr rather than knocking him out in order to “silence the critics”.

Six months after Ruiz defeated Joshua in June 2019 in one of the biggest shocks in heavyweight boxing history, AJ got his revenge by easily beating the Mexican-American on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia.

Other than that fight, the only other time Joshua has gone the distance was in his win against Joseph Parker in Cardiff in 2018.

But speaking in an interview with JD Sports, he insisted that it was always his intention to do so on both occasions.

“There’s only two fights I‘ve said that (I’m going the distance) Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz 2 when I’ve said to myself this fight I’m taking the distance,” Joshua said.

“I’ve consciously said that to myself, the first one with Joseph Parker everyone says I can’t go 12 rounds I’m unfit, everyone’s game plan was I’m going to…