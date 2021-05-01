Maja, Aina Eye Three Points As Fulham Take Relegation Battle To Chelsea

The duo of Super Eagles stars, Josh Maja and Ola Aina will be hoping to help Fulham’s survival in the Premier League as they visit Chelsea today (Saturday) at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Currently battling to beat the drop, the Cottagers will be banking on the defensive prowess of Aina and goal-getter, Maja to shoulder the responsibilities of causing an upset against a Chelsea side that is also battling for a top-four finish.

With three goals in 10 league appearances, the Nigerian international aims to extend his goal tally since his loan arrival to Fulham from Bordeaux this January.

Fulham will aim to take advantage of Chelsea’s fatigued legs this weekend, but the Blues will equally endeavour to capitalize on the Cottagers’ low morale and pile more misery on their relegation-threatened rivals.

Recall that a Mason Mount winner saw Chelsea emerge victorious in a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage earlier in the season, and the Blues have not lost at home to the Cottagers since October 1979…