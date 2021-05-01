Man City Pip Crystal Palace, On Brink Of Premier League Title

Manchester City moved closer to winning the Premier League title after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Sergio Aguero put the visitors ahead in the 57th minute, while Ferran Torres doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Pep Guardiola’s side will secure their fifth Premier League title if Manchester United fail to beat Liverpool on Sunday at the Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace remain in 13th position following their third successive league defeat.

City will now shift attention to Tuesday’s Champions League away clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

