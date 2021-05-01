Man United Will Be A Threat To Man City Next Season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that the team will give Man City a run for their money in next season’s Premier League.

City, who are top of the league, currently sit ten points clear of second-placed United with five games to go.

In an interview with BBC’s Football Focus, Pogba said that they would give Man City a tough challenge next season.

“We see that we were struggling a little bit, we know that, but we don’t have to look back. We have to look forward.

“What’s forward now is second [place], now we get closer to City, who were, before, to be honest way ahead of us.

“Now we show them that we can compete. We show that we are here and that we have a team to go and win the title.

“It’s just a few details. We can do it, for sure.

“Liverpool did it, City did it and now we’re there. We have to show that we can make it as well. That’s the next goal.”

