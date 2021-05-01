Norwich Beat Troost-Ekong’s Watford To Championship Title

Norwich City have beaten William Troost-Ekong’s Watford to the Championship title after a comfortable 4-1 victory over Reading on Saturday.

Already promoted to the Premier League at the first attempt, Norwich thumped Reading with a ruthless performance to be confirmed champions.

As it turned out, Watford’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford would have handed Norwich the title anyway but the Canaries took care of their own business in emphatic fashion to secure top spot with one game left.

Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute for Watford in the defeat to Brentford while Isaac Success replaced former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverly on 31 minutes.

Also Read: Man City Pip Crystal Palace, On Brink Of Premier League Title

Norwich recovered from an early setback to win, having trailed to a 12th minute goal from Josh Laurent.

But two goals from Kieran Dowell, a stunning free-kick from Xavier Quintilla and Teemu Pukki’s 26th strike of the season ensured two titles in three…