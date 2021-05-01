Onuachu Happy To Maintain Scoring Run Against Antwerp

Genk forward Paul Onuachu admitted he loves playing against Antwerp after his goal in the 3-2 win against the club on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international scored once with Theo Bongonda bagging a brace as the Smurfs came from behind to beat Franky Vercauteren’s men.

The 26-year-old has now scored six times in five outings against the Great Old.

“Antwerp is a strong team that plays very physically, but you have to be hard and play smart when you play against such an opponent. We did that today and that suits me,” he told voetbalkrant.com.

“When I still played in Denmark, we played 11 times against the same opponent and I managed to score 11 times.

” I have the same feeling with Antwerp . So yes I like to play against Antwerp . “

