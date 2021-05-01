Onuachu Scores As Genk Claim Away Win In Belgian Title Play-off 

Paul Onuachu was on target for Genk who beat Antwerp 3-2 away, in their first game of the Belgian Championship play-off on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu scored on 73 minutes to make it 2-2 before Theo Bongonda got the winner on 88 minutes.

The goal took Onuachu’s tally in the league to 30 and also he has now scored 32 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

The win saw Genk move to second on 31 points, seven points away from leaders Club Brugge, in the four-team Championship play-off.

On Sunday, Club Brugge will host Anderlecht in their opening game in the play-off.

All the four teams competing in the play-off will face each other twice and the top team will qualifier automatically for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The team that finishes second will be in the Champions League qualifiers.

By James Agberebi

