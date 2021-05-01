Rabiot Juve’s Midfielder Attracting Interest From Chelsea, Barca

Chelsea have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign Juventus French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The former PSG star, who has played 41 times in all competitions for the Italian giants this season, would be available for around £17million in the summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique has already begun negotiations with Barcelona, but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is also interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

The 14-cap international, 26, signed for Juventus on a free transfer from Tuchel’s Paris Saint-Germain side in July 2019.

Tuchel said back in 2018: “For me he is a great player and can become a top player,” and although Rabiot was frozen out due to contractual reasons, the German is still keen on a reunion.

Left-footed central midfielder Rabiot could play alongside international team-mate…