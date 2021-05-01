Rodgers: Why Iheanacho, Ndidi, Leicester Teammates Struggled

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes a hectic fixture list may have caught up Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and their teammates following their 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton on Friday night.

Leicester played against 10 men for 80 minutes of the game after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for denying Jamie Vardy a goalscoring opportunity.

But despite that, it was Southampton who took the lead through James Ward-Prowse’s penalty.

Jonny Evans headed home an equaliser from a brilliant cross from Iheanacho.

Rodgers’ men however failed to find a winner and therefore dropped points in the race to finish in the top four.

And while not offering it as an excuse, Rodgers said their schedule could have contributed to their stalemate at St Mary’s.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the result considering the circumstances of the game,” he said.

“We are normally…