Serie A: Simy Fires Blank As Crotone’s Relegation Confirmed After Home Defeat Vs Inter 

Simeon Nwankwo and his Crotone teammates have officially being relegated to Serie B following Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Inter Milan, Completesports.com reports.

Crotone only gained promotion to Italy’s top-flight last season but will now have to do battle in the second-tier next campaign.

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi’s goals put Inter on the verge of a first Serie A title in 11 years.

Going into Saturday’s game, Nwankwo has nine league goals and his joint-third in the top scorers chart behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku both hit the post in the opening 45 minutes for Antonio Conte’s men as Crotone showed good resilience.

But the deadlock was broken midway through the second half when substitute Eriksen received Lukaku’s lay-off, with his drive deflecting off Lisandro Magallan past Alex Cordaz.

Lukaku thought he had doubled the lead after tapping home a fine move, only for it to be ruled out for…