Spain: Sadiq Bags Brace In Almeria’s Draw Vs Real Oviedo

Umar Sadiq netted twice as Almeria were forced to a 2-2 draw by Real Oviedo in their Spanish Segunda Divsion clash on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Almeria missed the chance to take the lead early in the game when Corpas Sema missed from the spot.

Sadiq however put the hosts ahead when he converted another penalty in the 22nd minute.

The Nigeria international got his second of the game eight minutes later as he finished off a through pass from Sergio Akieme.

He has now scored 18 league goals and recorded three assists for the club this season.

Oviedo staged a remarkable comeback in the second half when Ghanaian youngster Samuel Obeng scored in the 54th minutes.

Simone Grippo completed the comeback for Oviedo with five minutes to end the game.

