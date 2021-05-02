Adepoju Tasks Simy On Next Line Of Action Amid Club Relegation From Serie A

Former Nigerian midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has advised Crotone striker, Simy Nwankwo to be decisive in his next of selecting a better club that will enhance his chances of playing in the Super Eagles.

Simy is one of the hottest strikers in Europe this season with 19 goals for his club Crotone in the Italian Serie A, but he last played for the Super Eagles in 2018.

However, on Saturday evening Simy’s Crotone was officially relegated from the Italian Serie A after losing 2-0 to Inter Milan.

The Nigerian international surpassed Obafemi Martins’ record of 28 goals for Inter Milan in Serie A, to become the highest-scoring Nigerian player in the history of the Italian league with 29 goals.

Reacting to Crotone’s relegation from the league, Adepoju in an interview with Completesports.ng said that this will afford the gangling striker to move to a better club in Europe.

“It’s a big disappointment to know that Simy Nwankwo’s Crotone has been relegated from Serie A despite the number…