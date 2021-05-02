Ancelotti Provides Reasons For Iwobi’s Struggles At Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti failed to blame Alex Iwobi for his performances for the club this season.

The versatile winger has failed to impress since linking up with Everton from Arsenal on deadline day in 2019.

He has been widely by the club’s supporters and pundits for not doing enough for the Toffees.

Read Also: Onuachu Happy To Maintain Scoring Run Against Antwerp

Ancelotti does not feel that way about Iwobi and though acknowledging the attacker has put in some disappointing performances, he laid the blame with the mistakes of the team and not the player.

“I think he had some good performances, and he had some difficult performances: he is part of the squad and after that he had some games where he played really well, and was really helpful for the the team, and in other games I tried to change a little bit the strategy…it didn’t work well but not for his fault, [it was] the team’s fault and the team’s mistakes,” Ancelotti said.

“He is…