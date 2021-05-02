Inter Milan Confirmed Serie A Champions After Sassuolo Draw Atalanta

Inter Milan have been crowned champions of the 2020/2021 Serie A season, their first title since 2010.

Inter were confirmed as champions after Sassuolo drew 1-1 with second-placed Atalanta to assure Antonio Conte’s side of the league crown.

Inter are 13 points clear in first place with four games remaining, and their triumph ends a run of nine consecutive title wins for Juventus.

This year’s league success marks Inter’s 19th Serie A crown which means they have now overtaken city rivals AC Milan, who have 18 Serie A titles, to become the second-most successful club in league history behind Juventus, with 36 league wins.

Conte’s side beat Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to allow them to grasp the trophy with one hand.

It was Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi’s second-half goals against Crotone that saw them close in on the title.

However, it was Atalanta’s draw that ensured it was mathematically impossible for any of the chasing pack to catch them.

