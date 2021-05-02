Man Utd, Liverpool Clash Officially Postponed After Fans Storm Old Trafford

Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool has been postponed following widespread protests at Old Trafford on Sunday evening – with fans getting onto the pitch.

The fixture between the two old rivals was been targeted by home supporters as a continuation of their recent discontent over Glazer ownership of the club.

While the planned kick-off time of 4:30pm was initially delayed, that plan was scrapped following talks over the safety of those involved – including players.

As well as numerous groups forming outside the ground, many were spotted on the Old Trafford pitch just hours before their fixture was due to start.

The latest protest comes after a large scale gathering outside the ground following the failed European Super League plans, as well as a training ground meeting.

The full United statement reads: “Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety…