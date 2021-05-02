Oshoala Helps Barca Ladies Qualify For UCL Final After Win Vs PSG

Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona Ladies teammates have qualified for the final of this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

Barcelona achieved the feat after defeating visiting PSG Ladies 2-1 in the second-leg on Sunday to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

Oshoala was introduced into the game with 11 minutes remaining.

A brace from Lieke Martens on eight and 31st minutes put Barca 2-0 ahead before Marie-Antoinette Katoto pulled a goal back for PSG on 34 minutes.

The last time Barca Ladies qualified for the final was in 2019 where they lost 4-1 to Olympique Lyon with Oshoala getting their goal.

They will now wait for the winner of the second semi-final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The final will come up on 16 May, 2021 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

