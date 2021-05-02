Serie A: Victor Osimhen Fires 8th Goal For Napoli

Victor Osimhen continued his Impressive form for Napoli netting in the Blues’ 1-1 home draw against Cagliari at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen opened scoring for Napoli in the 13th minute following a smart lob from Lorenzo Insigne.

The Nigeria international has now scored eight goals and recorded one assist in 26 league appearances for Gennaro Gattuso’s side this season.

He was replaced by Dries Mertens 14 minutes from time.

Nahitan Nandez equalised for Cagliari deep into stoppage time.

Napoli occupy fourth position on the table with 67 points from 34 games.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.