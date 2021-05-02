Simon Scores, Provides Assist As Nantes Claim Win To Boost Fight

Moses Simon scored and provided an assist as Nantes gave their fight against relegation a big boost with a convincing 4-1 win at Brest on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Simon’s sixth goal in Ligue 1 this season and his third assist for Nantes.

Simon opened scoring in the 15th minute before providing the assist for his side’s third goal on 56 minutes.

The win saw Nantes move out of the drop zone to 18th place (relegation play-off spot) on 34 points.

In another game on Sunday, Terem Moffi was in action for Lorient who also gave their push for survival a boost with a 2-0 home win against Angers.

Moffi was later replaced with five minutes remaining in the game.

Lorient are now in 17th on 38 points and are four points above the relegation play-off spot.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com…