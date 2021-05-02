Success: Watford Must Finish Season In Style

Watford forward Isaac Success says the club will look to finish the season in style despite Saturday’s defeat to Brentford, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets lost 2-0 to Brentford at the Community Stadium with Marcus Forss goal and Ivan Toney scoring both goals for the visitors.

“Brentford are a top team and they’ve been competitive since the beginning of the season,” Success told Hive Live.

“We tried to get the three points but unluckily for us we’re leaving the stadium with no points.

“The boys have been giving everything in training week in, week out, even after the promotion.

Read Also: Inter Milan Vs Crotone: Conte Wary Of Dangerous Simy Nwankwo

“We’ve been fully focused on the coming games, so everyone will be upset right now in the dressing room but we’ll go home, get back to training and try to get the last three points of the season next weekend.”

Watford were without the injured Kiko Femenía, Nathaniel Chalobah, Carlos Sánchez,…