Torino To Sell Ola Aina This Summer

Torino are ready to sell Super Eagles defender , Ola Aina in the summer transfer window, according to Italian media reports.

Calciomercatio says the Granata are planning to sell the Chelsea academy product as soon as possible.

And that is in order for the Serie A strugglers to fund the purchase of new players for next season.

Aina is currently on loan to Premier League club, Fulham for the entirety of the 2020/21 season.



And the Cottagers have an option to buy him permanently for a fee of 12.5 million euros.

It would, however, be difficult for Fulham to trigger the purchase clause as they face relegation back into the Championship.

And as a result, Torino will attempt to sell Aina to the club that offers the highest amount of money.

With four matches to the end of the EPL campaign, Fulham are likely to go down after losing to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Aina is under contract with his parent club, Torino until June 30,…