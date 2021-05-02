Troost-Ekong Delighted To Play In Premier League

William Troost-Ekong is looking forward to playing in the Premier League with Watford next season, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets will make an instant return to the English top flight following their relegation last season.

The Nigeria international, who linked up with the London club from Udinese last summer played a crucial role in their promotion.

“It was a long way coming. Eight years ago, I came close to doing that with Spurs, but the dream is now a reality,” Ekong told NaijaMade on SuperSport.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. There is a lot of prestige as everyone follows the league and you test yourself against some of the best players in the world.”

The central defender had to give up top-flight football in Italy to play in the English second-tier Championship to get to the Premier League.

“I thought about that (decision) for a long time and discussed with the family,” he revealed.

“I was ready to put in the work and take on…