Why I Won’t Allow My Son Play For Nigeria 

Popular Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, has explained why she will not allow her son represent Nigeria if he becomes a professional footballer despite his eligibility.

Daramola made this known during an interactive session on The PUNCH’s online sports talk show, Stars Talk Football.

Oluwapelumi Salako, 13, is already aspiring to become a footballer but his dream of one day representing Nigeria may not be actualized.

And explaining why she would not allow her son represent Nigeria, Daramola said:“I might not (allow my son to represent Nigeria) because at the end of the day, there is a lot of insecurity in the country.

“The moment a child comes to play in Nigeria, a lot of things are at stake. Even as a mother, the moment he starts playing in leagues abroad, then the parents may become a target of kidnap.

“I can vividly remember that they kidnapped a player Mikel Obi’s father. So, because of the insecurity in the…