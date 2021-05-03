Argentina’s Ambassador Wants Stronger Footballing Ties With Nigeria

The Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina to Nigeria, His Excellency Alejandro Herrero has advocated the streghtening of footballing ties between Argentina and Nigeria, insisting that there are compelling commonalities between the two countries in the realm of the ‘beautiful game’.

During a courtesy call on the President of Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Monday, Ambassador Herrero recalled several instances of on-pitch skirmishes between the two countries, saying that Nigeria and Argentina “always clash at the FIFA World Cup with narrow wins for Argentina but you have won one Olympic gold medal at our expense and we have won one at your expense.”

In a buoyant and relaxed atmosphere, the Ambassador said he would particularly be delighted to see regular games between nine –time African champions, Super Falcons and the Argentina Women A team, as well as exchange programmes and meaningful…